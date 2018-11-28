Holiday Huts Taking Over Glensheen Mansion this Saturday, Sunday

The Third Annual Duluth Winter Village is Happening December 1 & 2 at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Back by popular demand, the Duluth Winter Village is set to take over the grounds of Glensheen Mansion in Duluth Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2.

The event is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.

More than 40 Duluth businesses will come together to offer holiday gifts and local goods from inside locally made wooden cabins.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy local food and beverages from many Duluth favorites.

Sir Ben’s will be serving a menu of hot food along with Bent Paddle beer and themed cocktails by Vikre distillery.

Duluth East High School Choralaires will roam the estate singing Christmas tunes and bonfires will don the shores of Lake Superior complete with complimentary s’mores from SuperOne.

Mallory Moore with Duluth Loves Local says there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the 3rd Annual Duluth Winter Village.

Face painting, a custom photo wall and live animals (including llamas) will be available for folks to enjoy.

Due to the popularity of the event, organizers encourage guests to park off site or find alternate means of transportation.

Complimentary shuttles have been added this year from UMD Lot B and Duluth East High School running from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.