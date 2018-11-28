Homeowner and Three Dogs Uninjured in Duluth Fire

Cause of Fire Believed to be From Space Heater

DULUTH, Minn.-Just after the noon hour today, a fire broke out at 507 N. 76th Ave. W. which caused $10,000 damage and its resident and three dogs to be displaced.

Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from the Delta side of a house. The lone occupant had made it out of the house, but three dogs remained inside. Crews then entered the attic level window for the primary search.

The fire department was able to retrieve two of the three dogs at the time. The third dog was brought out through the front door. All three dogs received oxygen on scene – they have now been released back to their owner, after being attended to at the Superior Animal Hospital.

The fire was determined to be caused by a space heater too close to combustibles. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents, as they are unable to remain in the house.