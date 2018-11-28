‘Jackets Women Win Home Opener, Men Drop Fifth Straight

The Wisconsin-Superior women's basketball team got their fourth win of the season over St. Benedict.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Senior forward Hannah Norlin scored her 1,000th career point as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball got their first home win of the season 77-52 over St. Benedict Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Norlin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds to help the Yellowjackets improve to 4-1.

And in the men’s game, UWS fell to UW-Eau Claire 68-56. Montroy Scott led all scorers with 24 points. Mac Reykdal also chipped in 16 points.