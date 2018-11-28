More Details Emerge in Officer Involved Shooting in Virginia

Possible Hostage Situation Caused Police to Shoot Suspect

VIRGINIA, Minn.-State officials say one person has died after being shot by a law enforcement officer in northeastern Minnesota.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting happened Tuesday in Virginia. Local police and St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity and found someone in the street. The BCA hasn’t said what prompted an officer to shoot, but said a knife was recovered at the scene.

The person was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The officer involved is on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

According to a report from the Star Tribune, the shooting happened during a hostage situation on the street near the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A man had also ordered a woman out of her vehicle in that area, just before the shooting.

The Star Tribune also says the suspect ran at the police before being shot.

BCA spokeswoman Jill Oliveira said Wednesday the agency will have additional details once the initial round of interviews is completed.