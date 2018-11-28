Network TV Show Shoots Scenes at Bentleyville

Crowd cheered and was featured in episode of yet to be revealed TV series

DULUTH, Minn. – Some excitement at Bentleyville on Wednesday night as TV crews were seen at the entrance of the largest holiday lighting display in North America.

A network TV show was shooting an episode at Bentleyville. We’ve been told we can’t tell you what the show or the network is before December 10th, but we can share that Duluthians were having a lot of fun taking part in the series.

The crowd gathered at the gates of Bentleyville. They were asked to cheer, laugh, and react to the holiday lighting display.

Guests were lured to Bayfront Park with the promise of free Bentleyville hats and a surprise when they got there.

Now, many in the audience will have a chance to be seen and heard on network TV.

“That would be super cool. I’m definitely going to watch the whole show now,” said Kiersten Sabolik, a CSS student who was at Bentleyville.

“I hadn’t heard of it before, but I’m going to have to look into it,” added fellow CSS student Molly McCusker.

For many, being among the TV cameras and crew members was a great way to enjoy their first trip to Bentleyville this year.

Shooting at Bentleyville started around 5 p.m. and was expected to continue for about four hours.