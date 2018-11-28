Police Want You to Stay Safe this Holiday Season

Duluth police offer tips for shoppers and travelers to stay safe this holiday season.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth police say they have seen an increase in suspicious activity near shopping centers and in parking lots during the holiday season in years past.

In order to prevent crimes from happening, they suggest holiday shoppers lock their cars when not in use and secure all valuable items in the trunk. Officers also say drivers should not keep their cars unlocked and running unattended, even for a short amount of time.

“Criminals are looking for crime of opportunity and if they a vehicle there that’s running with nobody in it, and they can just jump in and go, they can, and it has happened,” West community officer James Forsyth said.

Those who are traveling for the holidays should make sure their doors and windows are locked and tell your neighbors you are going away.

Overall, officers say people should be extra aware of their surroundings during this season and don’t hesitate to call 911 if you see something strange.