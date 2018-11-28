Saints Hockey Ready to Clash with Fourth-Ranked Bulldogs

The St. Scholastica men's hockey team will face their toughest test this Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team are off to a great start with their first-year coach Tim Madsen.

After defeating Hamline, the Saints extended their unbeaten streak to five games. And that streak will be put to the test Friday as CSS will face their stiffest test this season taking on fourth-ranked Adrian. The Bulldogs are 8–2 overall and 5–1 within the conference. So if the Saints want to make an early season statement, this would be their chance.

“It’s a great benchmark for us early on here. If we just go out and play our game and do the things that we know we’re capable of doing, it’s going to be a heck of a hockey game on Friday. But it’s going to be a great challenge and there’s just really good, positive energy around our locker room right now,” said head coach Tim Madsen.

Puck drop is set for seven o’clock at Mars Lakeview Arena.