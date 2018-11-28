UWS Multicultural Center Renamed to Commemorate Beloved Professor

The William "Pope" Wright Jr Student Center is open for business on the UWS campus.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Wisconsin–Superior Multicultural Center has a new name, it’s now the William “Pope” Wright Jr Student Center. The center provides access and programs and support for under represented minority students on campus. It recently underwent renovations where almost one hundred thousand dollars were invested into the space upgrade and is now open to the campus and the community.

“We just want to be a resource to the community. We want to be a resource to our campus community. It also serves as a place where underrepresented minority students and our indigenous students feel like they can come and be themselves and see themselves represented,” said senior diversity officer Jerel Benton.

The center is named after William “Pope” Wright Jr who was the first African American professor at the university. The “Pope” served as a mentor and role model to everyone who met him. His family was in attendance to honor his legacy and speak to his genuine character.

“He used to really stop and ask everyone how they were and stand long enough to actually hear. And I think in that way people felt a connection to him and a certain level of authenticity from him and his character,” said Wright’s niece Pamela Bozeman.

At the ceremony people said Wright’s memory will live on forever at UWS campus, reminding others of the way he was always intentionally inclusive to everybody.