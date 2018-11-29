Back to Work for Greyhounds Hockey as Home Opener Looms

The Duluth East boys hockey team will open their season at home Friday night against White Bear Lake.

DULUTH, Minn. – One team that is extra excited to get their season started is the Duluth East boys hockey team, who are looking to right some wrongs from last season.

The Greyhounds made it to the Class AA state championship before falling to Minnetonka. And although they lost one of the most talented senior classes in recent memory, the rest of the Northland knows this team is still one of the best in the entire state.

“We’re very excited about the core group we have back. They’re obviously going to be the leaders and guys that know what’s expected, how they play and how they act on and off the ice. We feel really good about that group and we’re just trying to find a supporting cast these last two and a half weeks. I think we have a good supporting cast as well,” head coach Mike Randolph said.

Duluth East will hold their home opener Friday night against White Bear Lake. To say the team is excited for that game would be an understatement.

“They’re very excited. As you can see across the state, a lot of teams have played two or three games already and we haven’t started yet. The guys are real anxious to play somebody else. You can just see it in practice. We can’t wait for Friday,” said Randolph.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for seven o’clock at the Duluth Heritage Center.