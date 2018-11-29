Bulldogs to Face Fighting Hawks in NCHC Playoff Rematch

The last time UMD faced North Dakota, they lost in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff third-place game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team will be back at Amsoil Friday night taking on longtime rivals North Dakota.

Last season, it was the Fighting Hawks that beat the Bulldogs in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff third-place game. So this rivalry will be taken up a notch for this upcoming weekend.

“It was a point during our season that we didn’t know we were going to continue to play last year. I think it’s going to be important to give it back to them a bit. We obviously want a little bit of revenge, but we do remember that game for sure,” forward Parker Mackay said.

“We got a team coming in here that got a couple wins last weekend after getting swept the weekend before. They’ll be ready. We’re going to try to get some wins and get some points and go into the break in a good position,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop for Friday night is set for just after seven o’clock.