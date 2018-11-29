City Closes Amity Creek Pedestrian Bridge due to Structural Concerns

The Bridge Will Need to be Replaced Next Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division has closed the pedestrian bridge over Amity Creek in Lester Park due to structural concerns.

The wooden bridge that crosses over Amity Creek falls and connects to the area known as the “deeps” is closed effective immediately and is being barricaded until further notice.

The bridge has been deemed unstable due to cracks in the support beam, rotting and missing rocks from the abutment.

The bridge will be replaced next summer pending administrative review from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.