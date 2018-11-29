Consistency The Key for ‘Jackets Men’s Hockey Team

The Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey team are in the middle of a three-game homestand at Wessman Arena.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – After suffering a five-game losing streak early in the season, the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team have won two of their last three games.

But don’t let their record fool you, as UWS has outshot their opponents by a wide margin, leaving a lot of room for improvement in the win column.

“We try to stay positive and focus on the things that we do well. We make some minor adjustments and tweak a few systems here and there with personnel and all that stuff. We were able to get guys into games and we were able to execute on the games that we won. In the games that we didn’t win, we just had to clean up a few other areas and we’ve been able to get back to some winning ways here,” said head coach Rich McKenna.

UWS will be back at home Friday night as they take on UW-Stout at seven o’clock.