Experience Beauty and the Beast at NorShor Theatre

The Performance of Beauty and the Beast Starts Thursday, November 29 at the Historic NorShor Theatre in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Friends at the Duluth Playhouse invite everyone in the community to be their guest starting Thursday, November 29 at the historic NorShor Theatre in downtown Duluth.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will come alive on the stage, providing fun for the whole family.

This “tale as old as time” is the perfect holiday show to bring the family and community together as it performs in the evermore enchanting NorShor Theatre.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

· Directed by guest artist Joe Chvala

· Tickets: Standard: $35-$50 (depending on seat location), Student Rush (25 & under): $25 at the door with Student ID the night of the show

Thursday – Saturday, November 26 – December 16 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, November 26 – December 16 | 2:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets today! (They’re selling fast!)