Get Your Holiday Shopping Done at Duluth Winter Village

The Duluth Winter Village will feature over 40 local businesses from the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done all while supporting local businesses.

The Duluth Winter Village, happening at Glensheen mansion, will be a winter wonderland filled with over 40 local shops and markets from around the area.

For the village’s third year there will be an new heated yule lodge with food and drinks for guests. Team–members for the village are surprised with how much the event has grown each year, but are happy to see all of the community support.

“I am really impressed with people coming out and getting bundled up and shopping local because it means so much to the people who own businesses here and it’s always great to support your friends and neighbors who own businesses,” village co-founder Gia Bellamy said.

The Winter Village is a free event for all ages, Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 5. Glensheen will be doing their Christmas tours at the same time as the village and will have their holiday lights on display all weekend long.