Hospitalized Children Get a Special Gift From A Mom Honoring Her Late Son

Colten's Joy fundraiser

SAGINAW, Minn.- Each year about 40,000 children are born with heart defects leaving many families dealing with the hardships involved with having a sick child.

A Saginaw mom who lost her son to heart failure is now moving forward by leaving a special gift for sick children and their families in the hospital.

Krista Robertson describes her son Colten as a happy kid who was filled with so much joy and one thing that would always make him happy was Mickey Mouse.

From the moment he was born in 2013 young Colten Robertson battled heart complications.

He went through multiple surgeries before his passing in 2016, three days before his third birthday. One familiar face always gave him comfort through it all.

As much of a tragedy it was for his family, his mom knew she had to honor her son.

Robertson started a fundraiser on Facebook asking for donations of his favorite stuffed animal to give to currently hospitalized children.

Giving back to the children always gave her joy.

“We want to just pay it forward and give back to people. Show them that they are not alone and that other people have been there and that they’re thought of” says Robertson.

Continuing the tradition she received about 300 Minnie and Mickey toys.

Before being delivered each one will get a patch remembering Colten and some may even get a gift card as a sentimental touch.

On December 20th, Robertson will deliver the toys to various hospitals including the University of Minnesota.

Robertson is hoping for more gift card donations from the public so each toy can come with that added support.

To donate, click here for more information or click here to stay updated on the fundraising efforts.