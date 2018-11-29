Man Arrested in Connection to Bena Homicide and Assault

The Death was Ruled Homicide due to Stab Wounds

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 34-year-old Bena man has been arrested in connection with a November 28 homicide as well as a November 27 assault at a local bar.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence in the City of Bena on Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a deceased adult female later identified as 54-year-old Joy Marie Matthews.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as homicide due to multiple stab wounds.

Matthews’s son was later arrested in connection with the homicide and an assault outside the Big Winnie Bar that took place the previous day.