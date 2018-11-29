Missing Duluth Woman’s Body Discovered in Lake County
The Cause of Death has not yet Been Determined
LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – The body of a missing 57-year-old Duluth woman was found Wednesday morning by Lake County Deputies.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release authorities were asked to check an area on County Highway 2 to locate a vehicle last seen in Lake County on November 11.
A blue Toyota van was located in the vicinity unoccupied, locked and covered in snow with no fresh tracks around it.
The body of 57-year-old Janeen Peters was located approximately 500 yards away from the vehicle in a wooded area.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.