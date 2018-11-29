Near-Campus Housing Could Be Coming to LSC

College working with developer to build 300 unit complex near their main campus

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College may soon have student housing right next to their main campus for the first time ever.

College officials are working with a private developer to build up to three-hundred units of efficiency-style apartments right across the parking lot from their main campus on Trinity Road.

Most of the land where the proposed development would be is owned by the city of Duluth.

LSC is working with the city to put that land in the hands of a private developer in the coming months to begin construction as early as next spring.

LSC officials tell us the housing development is necessary because of their increased student enrollment and lack of space where students are housed at UW-Superior, the College of Saint Scholastica, and other private apartment complexes in Duluth.

They say having nearby housing will help with student recruitment from areas outside the Twin Ports.

“That convenience matters an awful lot so in order to have this opportunity literally right across the street that’s really going to be enticing for students and in addition to just the convenience of being really close to campus, you also happen to be on these world–class hiking and biking trails, you got this awesome view of the harbor and Lake Superior, you’re literally in the middle of the city,” said Daniel Fanning, LSC Director of Institutional Advancement.

The college could also house summer camp groups and short-term program students at the development, which would be privately owned and managed.

Students are excited about the possibility of living close and giving Lake Superior College a four-year university feel.

“It’ll give kids a chance to live on campus and get campus experience and not have to live at home and I guess you could say fend for yourself and I think that’s a big step in a kids life,” said Daniel Pass, an LSC nursing student.

LSC is hoping to have the development built by January 2020.

To put the current housing situation in perspective, students living at UWS have up to an hour and a half bus ride each way to LSC for class.