Police Discover Two Dead Bodies Near McGregor

Deputies Discover Bodies at a Residence in Spalding Township

MCGREGOR, Minn.- On Tuesday, Police discovered two dead bodies at a residence in Spalding Township, off of State Highway 65.

An incident, that has the small reservation town grieving.

“They were really nice, such a shame.”

Just some of the reaction heard from people who say they knew the two people found dead in a home on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation southeast of McGregor.

Authorities describe the people found there as two adults, but their names are not being released until a medical examiner can confirm their identities.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department says the bodies were discovered after deputies were called to do a welfare check at that residence on Tuesday.

The home was locked up when authorities arrived, so they had to force their way in.

The investigation is still ongoing. No word on what caused their deaths.

The address of the residence has not yet been released; the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe did not allow us onto the reservation to investigate.

But authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.