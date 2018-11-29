Prep Boys Basketball: Hunters Help Devney Get First Win, Hawks Spoil Eskomos’ Home Opener

Mike Devney gets his first coaching win as a Hunter in his first game.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep boys basketball action, Mike Devney gets his first coaching win as a Hunter as Duluth Denfeld opened their season with a win over North Branch 58-42.

And as for Devney’s former team, Esko would lose a high-scoring affair to Hermantown 96-78. Connor Bich led the Hawks with 31 points. Trevor Spindler led all scorers with 36 points for the Eskomos.