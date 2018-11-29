Prep Girls Basketball: Eskomos, Rails Win Home Openers; Greyhounds Get First Win

The Esko, Proctor and Duluth East girls basketball teams all won at home on Thursday night.

ESKO, Minn. – In prep girls basketball action, Kristy DeMuth scored 15 points as Esko got the win in their home opener 49-43.

In Proctor, it was the Rails over Crosby-Ironton 62-40, thanks to 16 points from Sam Pogotchnik.

And at Duluth East, the Greyhounds get their first win of the season over Two Harbors 62-34. Eighth grader Ashlynne Guenther led Duluth East with 19 points. Macy Hermanson also chipped in with 16 of her own.