State Farmers Averaging $2,145 From Farm Bailout Program

237 Farms got Less $100

MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin farmers will receive about $10 million in federal money from the farm bailout program.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data obtained by the Washington non-profit Environmental Working Group shows the average payment for Wisconsin farmers from the Market Facilitation program is $2,145.

The Journal Sentinel reports 11 farms received more than $50,000 each, while 237 farms got less than $100 and a few thousand more received an amount somewhere in between.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy LLC was the top recipient of the USDA payments in Wisconsin. The Kewaunee farm received about $81,000.

The bailout program is designed to help farmers who have seen prices for their goods tumble as a result of President Donald Trump’s trade battles with Canada, Mexico, China and other countries.