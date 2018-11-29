The Boys and Girls Club Wants you to Donate This Holiday Season

Fox 21's annual Gifts for Teens drive collects items for members of the Boys and Girls Club.

DULUTH, Minn.-Through December 21 you can find signs and boxes around different locations in the Twin Ports for Fox 21’s annual Gifts for Teens collection for the Boys and Girls Club.

Donations will be given to teens age 12 to 17 who are a part of the Duluth Boys and Girls Club after school program.

The Gifts for Teens collection has worked with the club for several years now. The Boys and Girls Club say that the best donations people can make for teens are colognes and perfumes, toiletry items, music and gift cards.

“The number of kids that we serve every year continues to grow and we just want to help… And with the help of the community we want to make our members Christmas–their holidays– brighter and more enjoyable,” Duluth Boys and Girls Club CEO Todd Johnson.

Donation drop–off sites include Benna Ford and Superior Savings Bank in Superior, and in Duluth, Mount Royal Market, Dewitt–Seitz Marketplace, Duluth Chamber of Commerce, and the Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Club.