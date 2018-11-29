Thief Steals Thousands Worth of Cigarettes from Hermantown Gas Station

The Korner Store was broken into early Thursday morning.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Up to $6,000 in cigarettes were stolen from the Korner Store at the BP gas station in Hermantown early Thursday morning.

The owner of the Piedmont store was alerted after police received a call notifying them of the break in around 0430. An employee at the gas station told them the thief broke in through the glass door at the front of the gas station and stole a large amount of cigarettes.

No one was injured during the incident. Employees are still sorting through inventory to see if anything else was taken from the store.

“You know, it’s not stealing from us; it’s stealing from your community and stealing that piece of mind of security. Of course, Hermantown’s going to be on alert and aware of the situation, so you just take that security from people,” store owner Derek Medved said.

No arrests have been made toward this incident. The owner of the Korner Store said he’s offering a $5 thousand reward to whoever turns in the perpetrator of the crime.