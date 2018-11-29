Two Bodies Discovered in Residence in Aitkin County, Authorities Investigating

Identification of the Bodies is Pending

MCGREGOR, Minn. – Aitkin County Sheriffs are investigating the death of two adults found at a residence in Spalding Township near Mcgregor.

Authorities say the bodies were discovered after deputies responded to a request of a welfare check at the home on Tuesday.

Deputies say the residence was secure and force was needed to enter the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office says they “do not believe there to be any public threat.”

The identification of the bodies is pending at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Officer.