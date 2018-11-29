USW Members ‘Overwhelmingly’ Ratify new Contracts with ArcelorMittal

The new Agreements Will Improve Benefits

PITTSBURGH, PA – The United Steelworkers announced on Thursday that its members overwhelmingly ratified new four year labor agreements with ArcelorMittal USA.

The Steelworkers Union says the new agreement includes a fourteen percent wage increase over the life of the contract, bolster retirement provisions and improve benefits offered to employees.

“After years of hard work and tremendous sacrifice to keep these facilities running and the company viable while the domestic steel industry languished through wave after wave of unfairly traded imports, it is right and just for ArcelorMittal steelworkers to share in the company’s success now that the market has rebounded,” said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. “The men and women we are privileged to represent earned these contracts by being the most efficient and productive steel making workforce in the world.”

The new agreements span from September 1, 2018 to September 1, 2022.