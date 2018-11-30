Annual Holiday Book Sale to Promote Reading in Superior

Superior Public Library book sale

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Shopping for friends and family can be hard this holiday season, especially if you are struggling with gift ideas.

The Superior Public Library is hosting a book sale today and tomorrow for those who may want to give the gift of reading.

The annual event allows readers to purchase a variety of like– new books for an affordable price.

The library will also gift wrap all book purchases free of charge.

As a special feature the library is also selling art from a local artist this year.

The goal of the sale is to help build a community of readers.

“The sale is meant to encourage people to read. The gift of reading is the thing that opens the doors to all learning” says Craig Scherf from the Superior Public Library.

Tomorrow is the last day for readers to purchase books.

The library will be open from 10 am until 2 pm.