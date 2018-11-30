At LSC Throw a Bowl, Feed the Hungry

DULUTH, Minn.-For two days anyone can throw pottery for free at Lake Superior College, and support a good cause.

The college’s Art Club is hosting their 19th annual Throw-a-Thon.

Anyone in the community can go and make some clay bowls, which are sold to raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“Hoping it can like bring the community together and if people have never thrown pottery or have an interest in pottery it’s a nice little, like, step into it,” said the Art Club’s Vice President, John Wingness. “Anyone can come in: beginners, experts.”

“Hope it brings more people into the art world.”

College officials estimate that the event has produced $156,500 worth of bowls over the last 18 years.

People can still make their own bowl on Saturday, to help them reach their goal of about 250 bowls.

And according to Wingness, it’s a skill anyone can master.

“Anyone can do pottery. From kids to grandparents.”