Benefit Raises Money for Musician Jamie Ness After Ladder Accident

Ness was in need of money to help pay for dental bills and lost wages after the October accident

DULUTH, Minn. – A local musician and brother of former Duluth Mayor Don Ness got some support Thursday night.

Jamie Ness was stuck with major dental bills after he fell off a ladder on the job and lost many of his top front teeth.

The accident happened last month as Ness was painting a house.

Thursday night, family and friends held a benefit at Zeitgeist to help pay for the $25,000 of dental work his insurance won’t cover including lost wages.

“Everybody I’ve known from different contexts and it just feels really good to have people reach out and write me notes online or come to an event like this,” said Jamie Ness. “It’s really nice.”

Here’s a link to Ness’s Go Fund Me page.