Blood Drive at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Duluth

Blood donation shortage during the holidays

DULUTH, Minn.- Every two seconds someone in the U. S. needs blood.

The Red Cross helps by holding about 500 blood drives a year.

Lakeside Presbyterian Church participated in the donation efforts.

Two blood technicians from the Red Cross division in St. Paul collected blood donations from several people in Duluth to build blood resources for hospitals across the area.

According to the Red Cross, one pint of blood can potentially save three lives, but during the holiday season not many people donate which creates a need for more blood drives.

“So especially around the holidays, with everyone being a little more busy that time of the year. The blood donations decline”, says Rachel Ortmeier of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says they strive to have about five days worth of blood supply at all times for hospitals.