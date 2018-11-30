Duluth Bar Owner Opening Pub In Former ‘High Fives’ In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The owner of the Rex Bar in Duluth is expanding in Superior to open a new pub in a familiar location.

Mike Lemon says he’s turning the former High Fives on 5th into Average Joe’s Pub & Grub.

The remodeled building on the corner of North 5th Street and Hammond Avenue will open in the next few weeks with plenty of TVs, according to Lemon.

It’ll include some bar food like burgers, wings and tacos.

Hours will run from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The goal is to tap into the older crowd during the day and college crowd at night, according to Lemon.