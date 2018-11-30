Duluth Gets Ready for Hmong New Year

Hmong Community Prepares Food for Celebration

DULUTH, Minn.- A cultural community in Duluth is gearing up for their New Year tomorrow.

Hmong students and elders were making food today at the First United Methodist, or Coppertop church to prepare for their New Year’s celebration.

The elders say they will be making roughly 960 egg rolls and about 125 lbs of sweet rice, to feed more than 400 people.

“The Hmong new year up in Duluth is very small. And I don’t really get that feeling of home up here since I am from the cities,” said Long Vang, President of the Asian Student Union at the College of St. Scholastica.

“And so this is a place where I can come see people who celebrate the same things that I celebrate and like, have an amazing time with people that I’ve never met before.”

“It means a lot.”

The Hmong people occupy Southwest China, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand

Many in the Hmong community in Minnesota have emigrated here during the Vietnam War.