Four Suspects Arrested for Adolph Store Burglary in Hermantown

It is Unknown if There is Connection to Thursday's gas Station Burglary

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Four male suspects are in custody after the owner of the Adolph Store in Hermantown arrived at the store early Friday morning to find a burglary in progress.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a witness following them.

The witness called 911 and was able to give responding officers location updates.

Four suspects were taken into custody. Two adult males have been booked into the St. Louis County Jail and two juveniles have been booked into the Arrowhead Juvenile Detention Center.

It is unknown at this time if the suspects have any connection to the Korner Store robbery that took place on Thursday.

Both cases are being actively investigated. The Proctor Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, and Cloquet Police Department also assisted in this case.