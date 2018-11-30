Ice Hawks Men’s Basketball Excited for First-Ever Home Opener

The Lake Superior College men's basketball team will host their first home game on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – “If you build it, they will come.”

It’s a famous line from the movie “Field of Dreams”, and it’s also what Lake Superior College thought when they wanted to create a men’s basketball team. And this weekend, history will be made for the Ice Hawks as they will hold their first-ever home opener.

It’s been a long time coming for LSC, who already have their first win under their belt. But the Ice Hawks are extra hyped up for this week as they’ll have the crowd on their side when they take on Gogebic Community College.

“It’s going to be a show. I’ll tell you that. The team is pretty hype though. We’re ready to plan right now as we speak,” said forward Keith Shakes.

“We’re very excited to be a first-year program. It’s exciting. I think we’re all pumped up for the home opener on Saturday night. To see the fans, see the crowd and see everyone cheering for us is going to be very exciting,” shooting guard Paul Lagrande.

“I think it’s just really exciting to have junior college basketball here in Duluth. It’s never been here. I think it will be a real nice added addition to our basketball community here. We worked real hard trying to get a group together. We got 18-year-olds all the way up to 33-year-olds on this team. And the one thing that every one of these guys has is they’ve got an absolute love for basketball so for me, I’m having a lot of fun,” head coach Chuck Tolo said.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is set for four o’clock at the Reif Gym at St. Scholastica. The women will also hold their home opener at six o’clock.