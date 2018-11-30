Latte Throwdown at Duluth Coffee Company

Baristas competed for bragging rights at Duluth's first throwdown

DULUTH, Minn. – Baristas threw down Thursday night, competing for the title, “Prettiest Late in Duluth.”

The throwdown at Duluth Coffee Company was the first-ever in the Twin Ports.

Coffee makers steamed milk to the perfect texture and threw it into espresso mugs, trying to make the most artistic design possible.

“Baristas often just stand behind the counter and they don’t interact with anybody and so latte art throwdowns are traditionally a space for baristas to let loose and have fun with each other and compete,” said Steve Mahr, the throwdown’s emcee.

Dozens of regional coffee shops sent a representative to compete in the throwdown and come home with bragging rights.