Minong Students Pay Tribute to Missing Barron Teen

MINONG, Wis.-It’s been six weeks since Barron teenager Jayme Closs was last seen.

She disappeared after her parents were found murdered in their home. Few clues have popped up since her disappearance as police continue to seek out new leads.

The search area has also widened and authorities are continuing to pour over video surveillance from around the region.

Currently an award sits at $50,000 in the case to find Closs.

Earlier today students at Northwood School in Minong held a tribute to Closs during their monthly school family assembly.

Many students wore green which is recognized as a symbol to remember missing children.

While playing games and dancing at the assembly, student’s spoke of the heartbreak of not finding Jayme.