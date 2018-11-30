Names of Suspect, Officers Released in Bemidji Officer Involved Shooting

BEMIDJI, Minn. – New details have been released about an officer involved shooting in Bemidji on Wednesday.

34-year-old Andrew John May of Rice Lake has been identified as the suspect shot and killed by law enforcement.

The two officers who discharged their firearms are Deputy Brandon Newhouse of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Bidal Duran of the Bemidji Police Department.

Both have been placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Neither officer was injured in the incident.