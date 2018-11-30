Nease Gallery Celebrates One Year Birthday

Gallery Celebrates One Year Being Open

DULUTH, Minn.-The Joseph Nease Gallery in Duluth is celebrating their 1st Anniversary Friday night.

The gallery, which opened last October, featured a new exhibit as part of the Downtown Arts Walk.

The gallery manager said that it’s been a great first year.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun engaging with our neighbors and enjoy being in the neighborhood,” said Amanda Hunter. “It’s, y’know, a neighborhood that’s always had a lot of arts here, but it seems like there’s a lot of energy right now.”

“And there’s a lot of different galleries and spaces opening up and doing things, so it’s been a fun place to be.”

The gallery is also hosting their Holiday Pop–Up Super Shop, to bring more affordable holiday gifts to the community.