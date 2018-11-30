Prep Boys Hockey: Epic Comeback for Greyhounds; Rails Earn First Win of the Season

The Duluth East and Proctor boys hockey teams got their first wins of the season on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep boys hockey action, Charlie Erickson and Ricky Lyle each scored two goals as the Duluth East hockey team erased an early three-goal deficit to beat White Bear Lake 6-3 Friday night at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center.

Out in Proctor, Reece Ward, Ben Harnell and Connor Bushbaum each lit the lamp as Proctor got their first win of the season over Wadena Deer-Creek 3-1 at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

In other action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton had trouble all night against Chaska as the Lumberjacks fall 4-0 at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.