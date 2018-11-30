Saints Women Blast Green Knights; Saints Men Upset Fourth-Ranked Adrian

Both St. Scholastica teams picked up big wins at home on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a big night for the St. Scholastica hockey teams, as the women dominated St. Norbert while the men upset No. 4 Adrian.

The St. Scholastica women dominated St. Norbert, jumping out to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first period. Greta Nundahl, Alexia Klaas, Courtney Bloemke, Sam Gorecki, Rachel Anderson and Paige Forsman all scored for the Saints. Lori Huseby made 17 saves in her second shutout of the season.

St. Norbert and St. Scholastica will meet up again on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Shortly after, the St. Scholastica men got a huge win, upsetting No. 4 Adrian in the 5-3 win. The Saints got off to a quick start, scoring 41 seconds in. Adrian would get one back 16 seconds later. The Saints scored two power-play goals in the second period to help seal the victory. Carson Rose netted his first career hat trick, including two goals in the first period, while Nate Pionk and Cole Golka also scored.

St. Scholastica extends its unbeaten streak to six games. The Saints will be back in action on Saturday at 5 p.m. hosting Trine.