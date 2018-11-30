Skates for Superior Program Now Accepting Donations

The goal of the program is to outfit local rinks to provide equipment to the public free of charge.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The city of Superior has partnered with the Superior/Douglas County Adult Leadership Program to launch a program called “Skates for Superior.”

The program is part of a superior high school senior project by hockey player Trevor Dalbec. It’s his mission to provide local rinks with skates, helmets and sticks donated by members of the community.

“I wanted to do something that would give back to the community so a donation like this is something I’m very passionate about especially being part of the game for so long,” said Dalbec.

Equipment donations can be made at Superior High School, Wessman Arena and Superior Ice Arena. Donations will be accepted now through December 21st.