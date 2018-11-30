Strong Second Period Pushes Bulldogs Past Fighting Hawks

The UMD men's hockey team scored four goals in the second period to top North Dakota 5-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kobe Roth scored twice and Hunter Shepard locked down his school-record 10th career shutout as the second-ranked Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team knocked off 14th-ranked North Dakota 5-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Tanner Laderoute, Mikey Anderson and Parker Mackay also score for the Bulldogs, who improve to 10-2-1 on the season.

The teams will meet Saturday night at Amsoil Arena with puck drop set for just after 7 p.m.