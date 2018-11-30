Tsunami Alert for Southern Alaska After Quake

The Quake was a 6.6 Magnitude

photo courtesy: Twitter/NWS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following an earthquake that rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage.

The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state’s Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula.

The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and then reduced that to 6.6.

The quake was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska’s largest city.