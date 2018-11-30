Twin Ports Rampage Softball Hosting Breakfast with Santa Fundraiser

Breakfast with Santa will Take Place Saturday, December 1 at the Belgian Club in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This year the Twin Ports Rampage softball organization invites you to spend your Saturday, December 1 with them as they host a fundraiser for their organization and The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA).

Breakfast with Santa will take place at the Belgian Club in Superior, located at 3931 East 2nd Street from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The group is soliciting donations before and during the event to help support CASDA.

Anyone who donates money or items from the wish list will be entered into a drawing for a gift card basket valued at $100.

Click here for more information and donation details.