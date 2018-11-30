Update: Names Released in Bemidji Officer Involved Shooting

The Officers Involved are on Standard Administrative Leave

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer and deputy who fatally shot an armed suspect following a struggle over a gun.

Officer Bidal Duran with the Bemidji Police Department and Deputy Brandon Newhouse with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Officer are both on standard administrative leave following the incident.

The deceased armed suspect has also been identified as 34-year-old Vernon Andrew John May, of Red Lake.

Officer Duran performed a routine traffic stop and determined a passenger in the vehicle had a warrant for an arrest on an undisclosed allegation. Deputy Newhouse was called for backup.

Police say that as the passenger got out of the vehicle as ordered, the officer and deputy saw the suspect had a handgun. The officer and passenger struggled for control of the gun. The officer and deputy fired their weapons and struck the suspect, who died at the scene.