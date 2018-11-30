Washburn County Fire Leaves one Dead and two Critically Injured

The Names of the Victims Have not Been Released

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. – A Thursday night trailer house fire in Washburn County has left one dead and two others critically injured.

At approximately 6:46 p.m. on Thursday the Spooner Fire Department and officers responded to reports of a fire located at W8043 Carlton Road in Evergreen Township.

When authorities arrived on scene the residence was fully engulfed in smoke with flames visible through the windows.

Officers were able to remove a door to the trailer and retrieved a male and female from the residence who were transported to a local hospital.

The body of another male was located in the wreckage after the fire was contained. The victim’s body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy is being performed.

The two injured have been listed in critical but stable condition.

“It is without a doubt that if not for the efforts of all officers, Fire and EMS initially on scene, this tragedy may have claimed the life of two other people. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the victim and hope for a speedy recovery for those in the hospital,” said Sheriff Dryden.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.