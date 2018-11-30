Yellowjackets Hockey Ends in Tie Against Blue Devils

Pavel Mikhasenok scored the only goal for the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team opened WIAC play Friday night against UW-Stout, but the Yellowjackets were unable to pick up the win, as the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Blue Devils got on the board late in the first period and that would be the only goal of the game until the third. Halfway through the period, Pavel Mikhasenok scored to tie things up. No one could get anything across in overtime as it ended in a tie.

Up next, Wisconsin-Superior (3-6-2) will be back at home on Saturday night to take UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m.