3rd Annual Holiday Shopping Expo at the DECC

The expo hosts vendors from Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

DULUTH, Minn.- The third annual Holiday Shopping Expo was held Saturday at the DECC. The event began in the Twin Cities made its way up north a few years ago and has remained ever since.

Several different vendors set up shop such as handcrafters, woodmakers, boutiques and even a soda maker.

“It’s a great time for vendors and crafters and handmade makers. Get out, get their name out there, get their products seen. It’s a great place for people just to gather and hang out with their friends and family,” said event organizer Tina Seals.

The Expo is a way for Northlanders to shop local while giving businesses exposure.