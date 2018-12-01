Bulldogs Hockey Falls to Fighting Hawks, Split Weekend Series

Tanner Laderoute scored the only goal for Minnesota Duluth in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team jumped out to an early lead in the first period and that would be the difference as the Fighting Hawks got the 2-1 win over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday night to split the series.

Tanner Laderoute scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Hunter Shepard made 28 saves.

UMD (10-3-1, 4-2-0 NCHC) will play a two-game series at Western Michigan next weekend, Dec. 7 and 8.