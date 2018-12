Coaches Corner: Lake Superior College Women’s Basketball

This week's segment features the first-year women's basketball program at LSC.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with the Lake Superior College women’s basketball team, including head coach Adam Johnson and players Carly Hansen and Kalley Rustad. The program is in its first year of existence as they get set for their home opener Saturday night against Gogebic Community College.